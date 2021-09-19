Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $138.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.27.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.98. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

