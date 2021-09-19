Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Down to $32.99

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $32.10. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 29 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $213,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

