Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

