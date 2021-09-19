Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 184.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $74,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $330.10 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.13 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.43 and its 200-day moving average is $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 4,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,258,434 shares of company stock valued at $413,592,449. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

