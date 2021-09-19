Cash Tech Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Cash Tech has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $128,156.11 and $4,089.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00128274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047863 BTC.

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

