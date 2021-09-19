Catherine Elizabeth Barton Buys 273 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 273 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52).

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.65. The stock has a market cap of £568.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBRE shares. Credit Agricole dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

