Catherine Elizabeth Barton Buys 273 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 273 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52).
LON:SBRE opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.65. The stock has a market cap of £568.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.