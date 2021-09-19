Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 41.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $254.49 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $266.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.