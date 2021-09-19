Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 653,602 shares.The stock last traded at $123.60 and had previously closed at $123.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $19,975,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

