Ccore Trading 122.2% Higher This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 122.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $27,176.37 and approximately $159.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00128135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00048209 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.