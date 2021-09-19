Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Celanese by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $148.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $103.30 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

