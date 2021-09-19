CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,580,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,294,313 shares during the quarter. CEMEX accounts for approximately 5.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $248,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,874,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 134,835 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,027,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

