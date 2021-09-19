Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $375,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CENT opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 over the last ninety days. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

