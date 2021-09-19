Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter worth $380,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Securities by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $42.66 on Friday. Central Securities has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $43.42.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

