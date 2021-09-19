Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cerner were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cerner by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 358,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,025,000 after acquiring an additional 208,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 618,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 242,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

