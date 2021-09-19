ChainX Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.77 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 60.9% against the dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $78.27 million and $2.77 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00014594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00070989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00173574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.96 or 0.07028715 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,629.13 or 0.99813936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.25 or 0.00847172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002607 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

