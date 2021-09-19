ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $23.26

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $22.27. ChampionX shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 4,540 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.56 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in ChampionX by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
