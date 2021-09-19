ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $23.26

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $22.27. ChampionX shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 4,540 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.56 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in ChampionX by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.