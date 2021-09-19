ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Cap of $436,159.91

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $436,159.91 and $14,850.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00176491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.18 or 0.07012814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.37 or 1.00142488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00845872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.