Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,008,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,514. The firm has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

