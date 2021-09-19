Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 5,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,263,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $576.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
