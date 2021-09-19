Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 5,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,263,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

