Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 129.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

