Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CHR stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.87. 695,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.50. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$687.51 million and a P/E ratio of 51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.00 million. Analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

