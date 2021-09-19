Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 601 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98.

PI stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Impinj by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

