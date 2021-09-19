Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 45,600 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

FXI stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

