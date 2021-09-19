Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Hershey by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after buying an additional 289,378 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

