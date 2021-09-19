Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.24 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,369 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.