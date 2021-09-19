Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 13,049 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

