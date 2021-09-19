Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 8,057 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,384,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,682 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

