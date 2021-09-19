Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,690 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 39.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after buying an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

