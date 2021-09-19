Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,761 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 662,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $80.26 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

