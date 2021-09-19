Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 409 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $295.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.85 and its 200 day moving average is $273.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $176.49 and a one year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.