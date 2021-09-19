Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $84.73 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 300.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 57.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 681.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $869,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

