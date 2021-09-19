Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.52.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.