Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,003 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.73% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB opened at $57.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.