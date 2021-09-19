Citigroup Inc. Has $19.76 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,976 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,936,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.22 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

