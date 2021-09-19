Citigroup Inc. Sells 99,498 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

