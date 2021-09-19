Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

NYSE:DELL opened at $100.53 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 966,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $96,494,810.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $601,071,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock worth $341,307,902. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

