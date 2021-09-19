Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.
NYSE:DELL opened at $100.53 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 966,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $96,494,810.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $601,071,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock worth $341,307,902. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
