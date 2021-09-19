Citigroup Lowers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $20.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

SLQT stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 290.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 86.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 64.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,412,000 after buying an additional 634,448 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

