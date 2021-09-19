Civilization (CIV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $169,657.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civilization has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and $169,657.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00057230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00124690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00047582 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.