CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CKX Lands stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. CKX Lands has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

