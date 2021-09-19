CloakCoin Trading 21.8% Higher This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $551.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000873 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031460 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,699,147 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

