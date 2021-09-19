CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $130.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

