CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 64,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,236. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

