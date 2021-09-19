CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CohBar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,055. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CohBar by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

