Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.00

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $8.45. Communications Systems shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 851,766 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Communications Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Communications Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

