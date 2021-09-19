Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 791,699 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CYH opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

