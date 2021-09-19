Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $699.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

