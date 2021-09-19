Comparing HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90%

This table compares First Advantage and HealthEquity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.29 $8.83 million $1.22 52.51

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Advantage and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00 HealthEquity 0 3 7 1 2.82

First Advantage presently has a consensus target price of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.75%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $87.40, indicating a potential upside of 36.43%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than First Advantage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HealthEquity beats First Advantage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products. It also post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

