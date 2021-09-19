Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.61. 4,448,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,847. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

