Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $40,878,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 44,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 20.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 72,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

ADP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $198.67. 3,083,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,597. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

