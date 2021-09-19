Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 383,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,377. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.41.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

